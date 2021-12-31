Advertisement

Frigid Weather as we Close 2021 and Start 2022

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very cold arctic air is pouring into the area today. Temperatures will fall area wide to below zero after sunset. Areas of light snow this morning will make for slippery driving conditions.

Dangerously cold wind chills can be expected tonight into Saturday morning. Wind chills could drop to -30 to -40. These conditions can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes. Limit outdoor time as much as possible today and tomorrow.

Much milder air moves in Sunday on the heels of westerly winds. This brief January thaw will last through Tuesday, then another frigid arctic airmass moves in Wednesday along with some light snow.

