Dangerously Cold End/Beginning of the Year

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a chance for a snow shower overnight– Overall we are looking at about an inch to three inches widespread across the Black Hills region. But the main story is the COLD! We are ending and beginning the year on the coldest temperatures of the season. Watches and warnings for cold air and winter precipitation have been issued across the area.

A cold - and I do mean cold – front will descend upon the Black Hills. This frigid air is streaming in from Canada. Our area will bid adieu to 2021 with a -5° temperature at midnight when the ball drops. Then the first day of 2022 will be dry and sunny, but only get to 14°.

After the crazy-cold New Year’s Day you will be gifted a notably warmer January 2 with highs on Sunday closer to normal again and in the 40s. Whatever you do don’t get used to that, there is a change coming by midweek that will once again plunge us into the lower-teens for highs and this time the snow will play a role.

Please have a safe and very happy New Year! I wish you all the best for 2022!

