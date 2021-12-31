Advertisement

Bitterly Cold to Start the New Year

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect very cold temperatures to start the New Year with feels like temperatures well below zero at midnight tonight. Tomorrow will be cold as well with highs in the teens and single digits. The good news is that there is a big warm-up in the forecast for Sunday. Highs for Sunday afternoon are expected to be in the 40s. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be warmer as well, before we cool back down for Wednesday and Thursday.

