Advertisement

“We personally believe that Lakota history is not just United States history, but it’s also South Dakota history...”

The Rapid City Youth City Council came forward in the Legal and Finance Committee meeting...
The Rapid City Youth City Council came forward in the Legal and Finance Committee meeting Wednesday to discuss a topic they are passionate about.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Youth City Council came forward in the Legal and Finance Committee meeting Wednesday to discuss a topic they are passionate about.

Two representatives of Stevens High School and St. Thomas Moore High School brought forward a request for authorization for the Youth City Council to forward a letter of support to the state for Lakota history to be included in the Statewide Social Studies Curriculum and Standards.

”We believe it’s important not just for the representation for our Lakota friends and neighbors but also so that we can more about who we are, where we come from, the land that we are currently on right now,” said Tae Swanson, a student at Stevens High School.

The request was passed two to one.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoplifter who assaulted store employees gets tased by onlooker
State prison inmate placed on escape status
Communication Tower
Communication towers going up to help first responders
A large, painted longhorn bovine skull adorned with feathers and bead work takes center stage...
Artistic Liberties: online stores skirt labeling laws to sell Native-inspired crafts at Indian artists’ expense
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 1:03 a.m....
Snowmobiles hit the trails after recent snowfall

Latest News

With the recent cold snap in the Black Hills area, winterizing your home is key.
Ways to avoid a high energy bill when the temperatures are low
A few books on the shelf at Rapid City's public library.
Bye bye books, Rapid City public library will close its doors for a week
Main Street in Rapid City
Rapid City growth continues, sales tax revenue proves it with what is looking to be a record setting year
Counterfeit native art
Counterfeit native art