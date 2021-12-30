Ways to avoid a high energy bill when the temperatures are low

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the recent cold snap in the Black Hills area, winterizing your home is key.

To winterize your home you should seal windows and doors and properly insulate your house.

But, if you’ve already taken steps to winterize your house using caulk or weather strips, there are more tasks you can complete to save on your energy bill this winter.

”Replacing lights in their houses with more efficient lighting forms like LED lights, lighting from LED lights provides the same quality of light as an incandescent bulb and uses about 40% less energy. The other thing I would say is looking at, if you work away from your house during the week or during the day, using a programmable thermostat or a smart thermostat to control the temperatures in your house when you’re not there,” said Mike Pogany, director of electric operations at South Dakota Electric.

