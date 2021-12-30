Two highschools in Wall are adding a new recognition award to their Awards Night ceremonies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In late May 2021, 28-year-old Wall resident Rachael Huether, unexpectedly passed away.

Shortly after Rachael’s death, her father and step-mother attended an Awards Night at the New Underwood School, where their son Jace, a graduating senior, was recognized for his accomplishments. After the evening the Huether’s were struck not just but those who were recognized, but also those who had not been recognized.

They considered those students that do not get noticed. They thought of the students who might not be athletic, musical, or academic.

Soon, Rachael Huether’s parents came up with an idea. An award for students who used their God-given talents to make differences in the lives of other human beings. This would be and award that would both encourage and recognize students that make a difference in the lives of other(s) and it would be in on honor Rachael’s memory.

The criteria and guidelines for the award. The award will go to students in both the Wall and New Underwood schools, which are the places Rachael attended. The recipient must be a graduating senior from either high schools, and the student applying for the scholarship must have demonstrated helping other people. One Wall senior and one New Underwood senior can receive this $500 scholarship each year. It will be given to the chosen recipient regardless of whether that student is planning to attend college, trade school or enter the work force directly after graduation.

Funding for the scholarship will come from the friends and family of Rachael Huether who wish to donate in her memory. Donations are also accepted from businesses and organizations who wish to encourage students to actively practice kindness and make a difference in the world. An account for the Rachael Ilene Huether Make a Difference Award has been opened at the First Interstate Bank, and individuals, businesses and organizations who wish to donate can do so through that account. In addition, for a limited time fundraisers are on Facebook

