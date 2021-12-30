State looking to retry Barry Allman after mistrial granted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After 7th Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown granted a mistrial in the murder case against Barry Allman earlier this month the state is now asking to be allowed to retry the case.

The mistrial was granted after the state failed to tell the defense that four state witnesses received immunity in the case.

Allman is accused of fatally stabbing Lance Baumgarten early morning hours of August 6th of last year.

In a 10 page motion filed to the court, the state says that the agreement with one of the witnesses who received immunity was delivered to Allman’s attorney John Murphy.

The brief continues to say that the state directed that all immunity agreements be sent directly to Murphy on December 7th ... under the mistaken assumption that he already had copies of the first three agreements.

The state claims that the errors made by prosecutors fail to rise to the level of intentional provocation and asked Judge Brown to deny Murphy’s motion to have the case be deemed a mistrial with prejudice meaning Allman could be tried on the murder charge again.

