Ringing In a Dangerously Cold New Year

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a chance for a snow shower overnight– nothing significant, but some patching freezing fog that could make our AM commutes slick so watch out for that in the overnight.

A cold - and I do mean cold – front will descend upon the Black Hills over the next 48 hours. Frigid air streams in and our temperatures will respond in kind. We will send-off 2021 on Thursday with a -4° overnight low and single digits for highs on with the advance of that cold air. It will also carry with it a fetch of moisture that will bring a light coat of snow to the region. The most will only be about 2-3″ in the northern hills in Spearfish and Lead, and also in Sheridan County in Wyoming where closer to 3″ of snow possible. Then New Year’s Day’s high only reaches 14° followed by a sunny and notably warmer January 2.

Warmer air comes in Sunday. Our temperatures will rebound in true Black Hills fashion to closer to normal which is the 40′s and we will dry out and bask in the New Year sunshine for the first week of 2022.

