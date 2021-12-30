Advertisement

Rapid City man pleads not guilty to murder

Second-degree murder charge leveled after man was hit and killed on Rosebud
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man has pleaded not guilty in federal court this week to a charge of second-degree murder.

Perry Joseph Fogg, 23, is accused of hitting and killing a man on a Rosebud Sioux Tribe road on July 19, 2021. He was indicted for the homicide earlier this month.

Fogg was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44....
Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim
Shoplifter who assaulted store employees gets tased by onlooker
A few books on the shelf at Rapid City's public library.
Bye bye books, Rapid City public library will close its doors for a week
The Rapid City Youth City Council came forward in the Legal and Finance Committee meeting...
“We personally believe that Lakota history is not just United States history, but it’s also South Dakota history...”

Latest News

Barry Allman
State looking to retry Barry Allman after mistrial granted
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Cooking with Eric - New Year's Black Eyed Peas and Spinach
Cooking with Eric - New Year's Black Eyed Peas and Spinach
A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44....
Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim