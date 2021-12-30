Not Quite so Cold Today, but that Frigid Arctic Air Returns Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will moderate some by this afternoon as the current arctic airmass move east. Highs should reach the 20s with a few 30s toward the Nebraska border.

Unfortunately, a fresh arctic airmass arrives tonight and Friday. Much colder temperatures and some light snow and flurries can be expected late tonight into New Year’s Eve. Accumulations should be under an inch, but there might be some slick roads in spots. If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow night, get ready to bundle up.

New Year’s Day, Saturday will be cold, then warmer temperatures return Sunday into early next week. But this warm-up will be brief: another strong arctic cold front will put us back into the deep freeze Wednesday, and that cold could stick around through the middle of the month.

