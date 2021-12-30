Advertisement

Not Quite so Cold Today, but that Frigid Arctic Air Returns Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will moderate some by this afternoon as the current arctic airmass move east. Highs should reach the 20s with a few 30s toward the Nebraska border.

Unfortunately, a fresh arctic airmass arrives tonight and Friday. Much colder temperatures and some light snow and flurries can be expected late tonight into New Year’s Eve. Accumulations should be under an inch, but there might be some slick roads in spots. If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow night, get ready to bundle up.

New Year’s Day, Saturday will be cold, then warmer temperatures return Sunday into early next week. But this warm-up will be brief: another strong arctic cold front will put us back into the deep freeze Wednesday, and that cold could stick around through the middle of the month.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoplifter who assaulted store employees gets tased by onlooker
The Rapid City Youth City Council came forward in the Legal and Finance Committee meeting...
“We personally believe that Lakota history is not just United States history, but it’s also South Dakota history...”
State prison inmate placed on escape status
A few books on the shelf at Rapid City's public library.
Bye bye books, Rapid City public library will close its doors for a week
Both individuals charged with being involved in a murder in Rapid City, SD off of HWY 16.
2 Rapid City men charged with murder make first court appearance

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Cold
Ringing In a Dangerously Cold New Year
Cold Weather
KOTA Rhonda Lee Webcast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another Day in the Teens Today