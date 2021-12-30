Advertisement

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her work for the platform caused PTSD.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD.

Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent company ByteDance.

Frazier said she worked as a content moderator on the platform and spent 12-hour days reviewing disturbing videos, including ones featuring graphic violence against children and animals.

She said the company did not provide adequate protections or psychological support for the moderators.

Frazier said the work caused her anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

TikTok would not comment on the lawsuit, but in a statement the company said they “continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoplifter who assaulted store employees gets tased by onlooker
The Rapid City Youth City Council came forward in the Legal and Finance Committee meeting...
“We personally believe that Lakota history is not just United States history, but it’s also South Dakota history...”
A few books on the shelf at Rapid City's public library.
Bye bye books, Rapid City public library will close its doors for a week
State prison inmate placed on escape status
With the recent cold snap in the Black Hills area, winterizing your home is key.
Ways to avoid a high energy bill when the temperatures are low

Latest News

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden in call to press Putin to de-escalate Ukraine crisis
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Feds press nursing home COVID-19 boosters as staff cases spike
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas
Two highschools in Wall are adding a new recognition award to their Awards Night ceremonies