Cooking with Eric - New Year’s Black-Eyed Peas and Spinach

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a new year, so time for some Black-Eyed Peas! I love this dish - nutritious, easy and fresh!

First sauté a half cup of chopped yellow onion in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add a clove of minced garlic and cook until softened.

Then add a half cup of vegetable broth and a fistful of fresh spinach leaves. Stir until combined; cover and simmer until spinach is wilted.

Then add 2 cans or 1 8oz package frozen and cooked black-eyed peas. Stir to combine, sprinkle with the juice of half a lemon then serve with an eighth of a teaspoon red pepper flakes!

