Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoplifter who assaulted store employees gets tased by onlooker
State prison inmate placed on escape status
Communication Tower
Communication towers going up to help first responders
The Rapid City Youth City Council came forward in the Legal and Finance Committee meeting...
“We personally believe that Lakota history is not just United States history, but it’s also South Dakota history...”
A large, painted longhorn bovine skull adorned with feathers and bead work takes center stage...
Artistic Liberties: online stores skirt labeling laws to sell Native-inspired crafts at Indian artists’ expense

Latest News

The discussions will go over things like how to deal with behavioral issues and the children’s...
Tribal Leaders Health Board to host ‘talking circles’ for parents
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
A CDC forecast is predicting 44,000+ new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. over the next four weeks...
Omicron's grip on the globe resembling pandemic onset