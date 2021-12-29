Cooking Beef with Eric - Bavarian Meatballs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you have a can or two of cranberry sauce leftover from Thanksgiving or XMAS, here’s a perfect way to use it, in a wonderfully flavorful meatball appetizer recipe!

First, place a package (16oz) of thawed frozen meatballs in a crockpot.

In a bowl, mix together 1 can of cranberry sauce (either whole berry or jellied is fine), 1/2 can of sauerkraut, well-drained, and a 12 ounce bottle of chili sauce. Then add 3/4 cup brown sugar. Mix well, pour over meatballs, cover and cook on HIGH for 2 hours or LOW for 4 hours and enjoy!

When serving, top with chopped chives.

