Advertisement

Another Day in the Teens Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More cold teens expected for highs today as light north winds are bringing in another surge of chilly air. Light snow that fell in some areas overnight will end this morning.

A brief warm-up is expected Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s.

But another surge of arctic air arrives New Year’s Eve and Day will bring temperatures way down - highs in the single digits Friday with well below zero lows Saturday morning.

Warmer air moves in early next week, but more arctic air may want to make a return visit over the following weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bystander uses stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees
State prison inmate placed on escape status
Communication Tower
Communication towers going up to help first responders
A large, painted longhorn bovine skull adorned with feathers and bead work takes center stage...
Artistic Liberties: online stores skirt labeling laws to sell Native-inspired crafts at Indian artists’ expense
A Nebraska Humane Society veterinarian gave an update Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, on the 500...
500 exotic animals removed from Nebraska home, taken to Humane Society for identification and care

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very Cold Weather Continues through the End of 2021
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn news
Cold throughout the rest of the week
Very Cold Weather Will Continue