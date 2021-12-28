Advertisement

State prison inmate placed on escape status

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An inmate has been placed on escape status after failing to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center where he had been stationed to work.

Inmate Alexander Cook failed to return to the work-release center following his on December, 27.

Cook is a 29-year-old white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Cook is currently serving a sentence from Pennington County for possession of a controlled substance.

If you see Cook or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return to custody following a work assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Communication Tower
Communication towers going up to help first responders

