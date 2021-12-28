Advertisement

bystander uses stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police in Sioux Falls say a bystander used a stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees. Police said the 38-year-old man tried to steal from a convenience store the afternoon of Dec. 22. The man assaulted two employees before police arrived. The bystander stunned the man to stop him. The alleged thief was arrested. Police Sgt. Travis Olsen says it doesn’t appear the person who fired the stun gun will be charged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Humane Society veterinarian gave an update Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, on the 500...
500 exotic animals removed from Nebraska home, taken to Humane Society for identification and care
CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population
Captain Ketterling named new Highway Patrol Assistant Superintendent
State prison inmate placed on escape status
A large, painted longhorn bovine skull adorned with feathers and bead work takes center stage...
Artistic Liberties: online stores skirt labeling laws to sell Native-inspired crafts at Indian artists’ expense

Latest News

State prison inmate placed on escape status
Communication Tower
Communication towers going up to help first responders
disposal
CHRISTMAS TREE DISPOSAL - VOD - clipped version
donations
BLOOD DONATIONS - VOD - clipped version