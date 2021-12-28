Advertisement

3-year-old punched at Miami pharmacy; Police arrest suspect

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - A man was taken into custody after an assault on a toddler at a pharmacy was caught on video, police said.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy released by the police department shows the Dec. 13 attack. The person struck the child and quickly walked away.

A suspect, Marvin Green, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm.

In addition to arresting a suspect in his attack, police gave the boy another special gift on Christmas Eve.

The assaults unit delivered gifts to the boy and gave him a tour of a police vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Humane Society veterinarian gave an update Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, on the 500...
500 exotic animals removed from Nebraska home, taken to Humane Society for identification and care
CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population
Captain Ketterling named new Highway Patrol Assistant Superintendent
A large, painted longhorn bovine skull adorned with feathers and bead work takes center stage...
Artistic Liberties: online stores skirt labeling laws to sell Native-inspired crafts at Indian artists’ expense
Communication Tower
Communication towers going up to help first responders

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Virginia state conservators work on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at...
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children
Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed
If you live in a colder climate where there is snow, have a snowball fight or build a snowman....
Healthy ways to keep kids busy over winter break