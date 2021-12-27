Advertisement

A Very Chilly Final Week of 2021

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Frigid temperatures can be expected all week long as several surges of arctic air move south from Canada.

A disturbance tonight will bring some scattered light snow or flurries, but the middle of the week should be dry.

A strong surge of arctic air will be accompanied by more light snow Friday, New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be in the single digits New Year’s Eve night, and below zero New Year’s Day morning.

We could see some moderation in temperatures next week, the first week of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Rounds, former South Dakota First Lady and wife to Sen. Mike Rounds, passed away Tuesday...
Senator Mike Rounds reflects on love and loss after losing his wife to cancer
Christmas spirit is alive in Hermosa
20 Years of Christmas Lights in Hermosa Neighborhood
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Mostly Chocolates
Mostly Chocolates seeing sweet sales heading into Christmas
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
Dust in the wind will plague Rapid City

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Below average throughout the week
Very Cold Weather the Next 2-Days
Below average throughout the week
Very cold weather this week
Lows may be below zero
Much Colder Weather For Next Week