Advertisement

RAPID TRANSIT REMINDER: RapidRide, Dial-a-Ride not operating Friday and Saturday in observance of New Year’s Day

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid Transit System are reminding the public that transit services - including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services - will suspend operations Friday and Saturday this week for the New Year’s Day holiday observance.

Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Saturdays this year.  When holidays fall on a weekend, the holiday is observed by the federal government on the closest regular workday. 

RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services will resume normal operating schedules Monday, January 3.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Rounds, former South Dakota First Lady and wife to Sen. Mike Rounds, passed away Tuesday...
Senator Mike Rounds reflects on love and loss after losing his wife to cancer
Christmas spirit is alive in Hermosa
20 Years of Christmas Lights in Hermosa Neighborhood
The holiday season can lead to struggles for those with eating disorders.
Advice for those struggling with eating disorders
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
Dust in the wind will plague Rapid City

Latest News

K-9
k-9 bar
Eating Disorders and the Holidays
Eating Disorders Around the Holiday
Pierre Christmas Lights
Lights in Pierre
Carols at the Jail
Carols at the Jail