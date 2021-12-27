Advertisement

Rapid City council discusses the last round of medical marijuana dispensary license applications

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week, the Rapid City council met to discuss the appeals of 16 medical cannabis dispensary license applications. Monday, they discussed the remaining 15 applications.

Of the 15 applications discussed, only one was accepted and passed with a vote of 8-0. That application is for a business on Campbell street.

All other applications were appealed; one of the applications was denied with a tie-breaking vote from Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

”There’s a lot of mystery behind marijuana and the marijuana, the medical marijuana industry and so everything, everything that we’re doing right now as it relates to medical dispensaries for marijuana it’s all controversial,” said Steve Allender, mayor of Rapid City.

Once all of the applications are discussed and accepted or denied, the council will hold a lottery they predict to happen next month, to determine which 30 applicants receive a license.

