Noem’s check on abortion meds stuck in legislative committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing new rules for medicine-induced abortions that would be among the most restrictive in the country. But a legislative committee has withheld its approval until it can get more information on the proposal. The state Department of Health’s proposed rule would add further requirements for women to get abortion pills, including requiring them to see a doctor three separate times and be within their first nine weeks of pregnancy. The rules proposal has been decried by abortion-rights advocates. The Republican governor has argued that restrictions on abortion pills are necessary for the safety of women.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.