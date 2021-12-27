Captain Ketterling named new Highway Patrol Assistant Superintendent

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – Capt. Jason Ketterling, a 21-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol has been selected as the Patrol’s newest assistant superintendent. His new duties on December 24, and will be in charge of administrative and special operations. He will work with Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Maj. Jason Husby, the other assistant superintendent who is in charge of operations.

Ketterling joined the Patrol as a trooper in 2000 and has worked in the Badlands Area and Rapid City. He has served in several different capacities and oversaw the Highway Patrol’s Sturgis Rally Operations for several years. Since 2016, Ketterling has been the captain of the Highway Patrol operations in western South Dakota.

“Captain Ketterling has done a great job in each of his prior roles and has worked well with both troopers and the public,” said Col. Miller. “With all of the experience he has gained, I am confident Jason will do an excellent job in his new assignment.”

Ketterling will be promoted to major during a pinning ceremony to be held at a later date.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.