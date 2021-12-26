Advertisement

Very Cold Weather the Next 2-Days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - About 2-3 inches of snow is in the forecast for our northern counties this evening. Overnight, temperatures are going to decrease drastically with feels like temperatures well below zero by sunrise. The temperatures are only going to get worse into Tuesday. Feels like temperatures will be near -20 in Rapid City by sunrise on Tuesday. Throughout the week, temperatures are going to remain below average.

