Advertisement

A walk down the memory isle, last minute Christmas shopping

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Christmas only one day away, there’s less time to spare.

Last minute stragglers are hastily hopping to their holiday shopping.

”Most of the Christmas people are happy people,” says Ken, Owner of Rapid City’s Christmas Village, “and they’re kind of different than some of the ones who are kind of grouchy, because you can tell the difference lots of times. They enjoy it and we enjoy having them.”

“I’ll tell you a story,” says Mark Gates from Casper, WY. “My mother, who’s been deceased, she stopped by the Christmas store. It was a funny story. She bought a bear, [and] it was quite expensive. She kind of hid it from my Dad. My grandson went in and said. ‘grandpa, grandma bought an expensive bear, grandpa.’ That was always kind of a joke. So, the Christmas store always had kind a little bit of a sentimental value to our family. So, it’s always a good memory of her.”

“A lot of our customers are unique people,” says Ken.

“I usually end up here on the 24th,” says Jim Mauller from Hermosa, SD. “I think this is going to be a special one. It’s been a hard year.”

“Tough year,” adds Gates, “we’ve had the pandemic, and I wish everybody good health.”

“I’m a firm believer that things will get better as time goes along,” says Ken.

“I think about the ones who made it special for me when I was a kid and I want to do the same thing for others,” says Mauller through tears. “My Mom, she always made a big deal out of it. The things that she thought up and... yeah, she was really something. She loved Christmas and she always made a big deal of it, and my wife’s the same way.”

“Merry Christmas,” exclaims Gates.

Christmas Village closed December 24 for the winter, and will open back up in May.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
Dust in the wind will plague Rapid City
Jean Rounds, former South Dakota First Lady and wife to Sen. Mike Rounds, passed away Tuesday...
Senator Mike Rounds reflects on love and loss after losing his wife to cancer
Coronavirus
South Dakota reports 428 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Storybook Island
Storybook Island seeing good numbers for Christmas lights display

Latest News

Annual event brings awareness to local groups
Custer Park brings nature inside
Law enforcement to patrol streets during holiday
Extra patrols looking for impaired drivers
Memories abound in Rapid City store
Last minute shoppers not lacking in holiday spirit
CDC shares rules for safe gatherings
COVID surge impacts holiday plans