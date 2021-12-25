Penn. Co. Sherriff’s Office reminds residents to ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office is gearing up for an uptick in drunk drivers as the holidays arrive. They say that law enforcement will be out in full force to potentially help save lives.

Every year, lives are tragically lost because people decide to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Injuries and deaths related to drunk driving, as well as DUI charges, all spike during the holiday season as more gatherings, are held with family and friends.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 800 people lost their lives in December 2019 alone due to drinking-related accidents.

Patrol Sergeant Jesse Huschle said that the Sherriff’s Office will monitor the situation in the area especially close during the holidays.

“We have several deputies out, both who are taking calls for service, and deputies who are only out there to look for drunk drivers and traffic-related issues.”

The Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the NHTSA to address the issue of drunk driving and mitigate it to keep tragedies from happening.

Huschle said that there are ways you can help avoid accidents if you plan on having a drink during your get-together.

He said to have your plan in place before you start drinking.

“If you wait until the last minute and you’ve already had a couple of drinks, obviously you may not be thinking straight. You may think you’re fine and okay to drive, and that’s how a lot of these incidents occur.”

Huschle also said it’s important for sober drivers to be cognizant that there may be more impaired drivers on the road over the course of the next week.

