Advertisement

Kusler making an impact on the Govs

Kusler is first woman to coach a “AA” boys basketball team
By Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Briana Kusler is in her first season as head coach of the Pierre boys basketball team. And it’s a historic season as she is the first woman to serve as the head coach of a South Dakota “AA” boys basketball team. She has the Governors off to a fast start as they are 4-0 on the season.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
Dust in the wind will plague Rapid City
Jean Rounds, former South Dakota First Lady and wife to Sen. Mike Rounds, passed away Tuesday...
Senator Mike Rounds reflects on love and loss after losing his wife to cancer
Coronavirus
South Dakota reports 428 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
A South Dakota man hung a fake person on his roof as if he'd fallen off a ladder decorating.
Decking the halls with boughs of pain, chances of injuries increase during the holidays

Latest News

12-24 Pierre basketball
Kusler making an impact on the Govs
12-23 Stevens signings
Three Stevens athletes sign with Augustana
12-23 Stevens signings
Three Stevens athletes sign with Augustana
12-22 USD men's basketball
Archambault scores 14 for the Coyotes