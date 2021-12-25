Kusler making an impact on the Govs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Briana Kusler is in her first season as head coach of the Pierre boys basketball team. And it’s a historic season as she is the first woman to serve as the head coach of a South Dakota “AA” boys basketball team. She has the Governors off to a fast start as they are 4-0 on the season.

