Bar K-9 debuting on Dog TV just after the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of Rapid City’s more unique bars is being featured on tv.

Bar K-9, located in Uptown Rapid - formerly known as the Rushmore Mall - is a climate-controlled space for dogs and humans to have a little fun.

Combining a dog park and bar, this unique attraction caught the eye of a couple and their dog traveling the US in an RV while filming a show called “Paws for Love”.

The show, along with scenes from Bar K-9 will be on the cable network and streaming service, Dog TV.

“Basically, it’s TV for dogs!” said Emily Batman, co-ower of Bar K-9. “So, if you have a dog at home and you are leaving for the day, you can turn on these shows that are all dog-friendly. And then also, this is their first show that is actually for humans.”

Emily and her husband Jared created the bar as a space for people to enjoy time with man’s best friend as well as bring awareness to service dogs, and are excited to expand that reach through Dog TV.

The show airs on January 13.

