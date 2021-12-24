Advertisement

Holiday season has more facing hunger, but also more willing to help

A packet of chicken and herb flavored rice from Feeding South Dakota.
A packet of chicken and herb flavored rice from Feeding South Dakota.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the holiday season, it’s safe to say people tend to be in the giving spirit, and Feeding South Dakota is among the places that experience that come to life.

The non profit says they see an uptick in people they serve, and both the amount of financial and food donations they receive.

Shawn Burke, with Feeding South Dakota, says that they use the holiday spirit to their advantage by placing food drives towards the end of the year.

He says the holidays contribute to much of the money and food they save up, which will be used during the next year.

The organization says that this year has been especially difficult, because of higher than normal associated costs.

Burke says during their times of need, they lean on long time donors to help get them through.

”We can’t really get along without it, frankly. That money, especially this year -- because, we’re having to spend so much more money on purchased product versus donated product. That’s just because of the supply chain issues, access to food and everything else. We’re having the same issues with the availability of food that people are seeing in the grocery stores.”

Burke says most of the money they receive goes to buying food, or getting food shipped to them. Which, he says, is particularly expensive due to gas prices and the lack of available trucks.

The organization says the rest goes to things like staffing and the building where they operate.

He says a food distribution that would normally see 80 people is currently seeing around 120, and adds that the increase makes them lean even more on volunteers, who they are always seeking more of.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
Spearfish, S.D.
Spearfish meets with Congressman Johnson to discuss workforce problems
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg
Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them
Candy cane fans might have to pick a different candy this holiday season

Latest News

A South Dakota man hung a fake person on his roof as if he'd fallen off a ladder decorating.
Decking the halls with boughs of pain, chances of injuries increase during the holidays
Elevate is also seeing growth in the community, as the rise in demand for housing increased...
Unemployment at record low, says Elevate Rapid City report
Club for Boys Christmas Tree lot
Club for Boys Offering Last Minute Christmas Trees
Boys and girls are getting festive and celebrating the holidays despite being incarcerated at...
Western SD Juvenile Services Center brings holiday cheer to detainees