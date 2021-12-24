Cooler Temperatures Today; Cross your Fingers for Some Light Snow Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cooling trend can be expected today as winds shift to the north and east. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across most of the area by sunset.

A disturbance will track northeast from Wyoming into the North Dakota tonight and early Christmas morning. There could be a few snow flurries, but the best chance of a dusting of snow will be in northern South Dakota and southern North Dakota.

Much colder weather is on tap into next week as several surges of arctic air put much of the area in the deep freeze, especially by the middle of the week.

