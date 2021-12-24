Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures Today; Cross your Fingers for Some Light Snow Tonight

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cooling trend can be expected today as winds shift to the north and east. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across most of the area by sunset.

A disturbance will track northeast from Wyoming into the North Dakota tonight and early Christmas morning. There could be a few snow flurries, but the best chance of a dusting of snow will be in northern South Dakota and southern North Dakota.

Much colder weather is on tap into next week as several surges of arctic air put much of the area in the deep freeze, especially by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
Dust in the wind will plague Rapid City
Jean Rounds, former South Dakota First Lady and wife to Sen. Mike Rounds, passed away Tuesday...
Senator Mike Rounds reflects on love and loss after losing his wife to cancer
Coronavirus
South Dakota reports 428 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Storybook Island
Storybook Island seeing good numbers for Christmas lights display

Latest News

Area forecast for overnight tonight
kota kevn forecast
Calm winds by the morning tomorrow
Windy Weather Will Continue Tonight
Calm winds by the morning tomorrow
Windy weather tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably Mild Today; Cooler into the XMAS Weekend