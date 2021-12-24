20 Years of Christmas Lights in Hermosa Neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dan Holsworth has been lighting up the Hermosa community for twenty years.

This year (2021), it took Holsworth and his twelve workers two and a half weeks to complete.

” As usual, we keep growing, it started out before with just the house and then we expanded from the home to the top of the garage, then we started out a little bit in front of the garage, and out in the field of trees”.

As successful as the Christmas display has been, a heart-warming addition has been partnering with the Shriners Children’s Hospital. The Holsworth family has a board on display on 120 Second st, Hermosa SD where a donation box is set up. Guests are able to donate and all funds go back to the Shriner’s Traveling Hospital. The Holsworth family matches whatever money is raised.

Hermosa Lights: 13 Snd ST, Hermosa SD

https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations?listPage=1

