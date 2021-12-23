Advertisement

Western SD Juvenile Services Center brings holiday cheer to detainees

Boys and girls are getting festive and celebrating the holidays despite being incarcerated at...
Boys and girls are getting festive and celebrating the holidays despite being incarcerated at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center is making sure its detainees have a chance to celebrate the holidays. Several events and activities take place throughout the week, all with the help of the community.

Boys and girls are getting festive and celebrating the holidays despite being incarcerated at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center.

Commander Joe Guttierez said that the holidays can be a particularly hard time for incarcerated youth since they can’t spend time with their families.

However, he said that he’s happy the community is willing to rally around them to give them a festive holiday.

“We have people in the community who donate presents, gifts, food, phone cards,” Guttierez said. “People in the community want the kids to know that they’re loved. That they’ve made some poor choices, but they care about them, and they want them to be successful.”

While there are events like pizza parties and bingo games, there’s also an opportunity for detainees to express themselves creatively.

Rebecca Elger with the facility said that they get to decorate their own Christmas envelopes.

“These are envelopes the kids decorated all free-hand,” Elger said. “So, all the artists in the building got to demonstrate their skills, and the ones that had the best ones got an extra prize on top of their Christmas present.”

There are 38 detainees currently in the local juvenile system, more than in recent years.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
Spearfish, S.D.
Spearfish meets with Congressman Johnson to discuss workforce problems
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg
Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them
Candy cane fans might have to pick a different candy this holiday season

Latest News

A packet of chicken and herb flavored rice from Feeding South Dakota.
Holiday season has more facing hunger, but also more willing to help
A South Dakota man hung a fake person on his roof as if he'd fallen off a ladder decorating.
Decking the halls with boughs of pain, chances of injuries increase during the holidays
Elevate is also seeing growth in the community, as the rise in demand for housing increased...
Unemployment at record low, says Elevate Rapid City report
Club for Boys Christmas Tree lot
Club for Boys Offering Last Minute Christmas Trees