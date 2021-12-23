Advertisement

Unseasonably Mild Today; Cooler into the XMAS Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild southwest winds will blow today, causing temperatures to soar into the 50s this afternoon. These temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Very strong, gusty winds will develop later today and tonight, with gusts to 65 miles per hour possible in parts of northeast Wyoming, and along the I-90 corridor adjacent the Black Hills. High Wind Warnings and Watches are in effect.

Cooler air will back into the area from the northeast later Friday, and much colder air arrives over the weekend. A disturbance will cross the northern plains late Friday night into Saturday, and it could produce some light snow, but currently it appears most of the snow will fall in northwest South Dakota.

The last week of 2021 will be quite cold as arctic air spills south into the northern Rockies and northern plains. Below zero low temperatures are likely by the middle and end of the week, with a few chances for light snow. A stronger storm may produce more impactful weather over the New Year’s Weekend ... stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
Spearfish, S.D.
Spearfish meets with Congressman Johnson to discuss workforce problems
Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg
A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them
Candy cane fans might have to pick a different candy this holiday season

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN weather
Warm Thursday & windy, especially Thursday night
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Temperatures Expected Today and Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast