Unseasonably Mild Today; Cooler into the XMAS Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild southwest winds will blow today, causing temperatures to soar into the 50s this afternoon. These temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Very strong, gusty winds will develop later today and tonight, with gusts to 65 miles per hour possible in parts of northeast Wyoming, and along the I-90 corridor adjacent the Black Hills. High Wind Warnings and Watches are in effect.

Cooler air will back into the area from the northeast later Friday, and much colder air arrives over the weekend. A disturbance will cross the northern plains late Friday night into Saturday, and it could produce some light snow, but currently it appears most of the snow will fall in northwest South Dakota.

The last week of 2021 will be quite cold as arctic air spills south into the northern Rockies and northern plains. Below zero low temperatures are likely by the middle and end of the week, with a few chances for light snow. A stronger storm may produce more impactful weather over the New Year’s Weekend ... stay tuned!

