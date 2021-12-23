Advertisement

Storybook Island seeing good numbers for Christmas lights display

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Park organizers say the warmer weather has brought out people to the park. Around 5:30 PM on Dec 21 people were lined up to the main archway entrance of the park to get their chance to check out the lights. Organizers also say that on some of the nights they’ve been open up to 4,000 people had come to the park during the three hours they are open.

If you still haven’t had a chance to see the lights they are open from 5:30-8:30 PM on Dec 23, and again on Dec 26-31.

