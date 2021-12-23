Advertisement

Gamblers continue to bet on Deadwood

As COVID-19 fears ease, gamblers hit the slots and tables
Sports betting accounts for just $717,774 of Deadwood's $116,195,174 handle in November.
Sports betting accounts for just $717,774 of Deadwood's $116,195,174 handle in November.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While interest in sports betting was slightly down, November statistics show Deadwood’s gaming handle was up more than 30 percent over the previous year.

The “handle” is the amount of money people wager. In Deadwood last month, that was $116,195,174. Most of it went through slot machines. A side note is that penny slot machines account for $83,565,400 of the town’s overall handle.

The sports betting handle didn’t even hit the million-dollar mark, settling at $717,774. Professional football games are the most popular to bet on, $376,427. What’s the least popular? Professional golf at just $196; and there was no payout.

The payout at the slots was 91.25 percent. Table games paid out 80.66 percent and sports wagering was 89.56 percent.

Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, says good weather and events helped keep people interested in gaming; not to mention the recent addition of sports betting.

Gaming industry gross revenues were $10,265,947. That’s a 37 percent increase over November 2020.

Click here to see the South Dakota Gaming Statistics Monthly Summary for November 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
Spearfish, S.D.
Spearfish meets with Congressman Johnson to discuss workforce problems
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg
Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them
Candy cane fans might have to pick a different candy this holiday season

Latest News

Mostly Chocolates
Mostly Chocolates seeing sweet sales heading into Christmas
Cooking with Eric - Christmas Confetti Pasta
Cooking with Eric - Christmas Confetti Pasta
Black Hills State University fans donated cash and food to the Spearfish pantry. (photo...
Black Hills State University fills Spearfish pantry
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
Dust in the wind will plague Rapid City