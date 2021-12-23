Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car

COVINA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are looking for a suspected car burglar accused of fatally shooting a father of three.

Lydia Casias is struggling with the worst news a parent could receive: her son, 38-year-old Joey Casias, was gunned down as he tried to stop a thief from breaking into a car late Tuesday night in Covina, California.

“Joey died trying to help somebody, as he always has been helping his community,” Lydia Casias said.

Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a hard-working family man who loved coaching his kids in sports. (Source: Lydia Casias, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Detectives say Joey Casias and several other witnesses saw the suspect getting into an unlocked vehicle, possibly to steal items out of it. The suspect ran off, but the group followed him across the street into a nearby apartment complex.

A confrontation ensued, and police say the suspect opened fire on the group with a handgun, hitting Joey Casias, who was pronounced dead on scene.

“A loving family man, my big brother, you know. We lost our dad at a very young age, as well, and he stepped up to be there for us and loved his family,” said Lisa Casias, Joey’s sister.

Just days before Christmas, Lydia Casias is now grappling with the challenge of telling her grandchildren their father will never come home again.

“My granddaughter, when we put her to bed, she said, ‘Please don’t tell me that my daddy’s not gonna be here for Christmas.’ And it broke my heart,” she said.

Police released cell phone images of the suspect as they search for him. He is described as a light-skinned man in his 20s. The handgun used in the crime has not been recovered.

Police Sgt. Joshua Turner called the incident a terrible loss and uncommon for the city.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that there’s a reason why you call 911 or the police department to go look for these individuals,” he said.

