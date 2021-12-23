Dust in the wind will plague Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will whip up the Rapid City dust west of the “gap” Thursday from 6 p.m. to Friday around 5 a.m.

That’s according to an air pollution alert from the National Weather Service. NWS says winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts up to 70 mph, are forecast for the alert area.

The fine dust in the air will produce poor air quality, prompting Rapid City’s Air Quality Office to advise the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to “consider avoiding excessive physical exertion and limit exposure to the outside area during the alert period.”

People can also monitor the city’s air quality via this link

