Decking the halls with boughs of pain, chances of injuries increase during the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although the holidays are intended for pleasure, it’s also a time when American’s are most prone to endure the pain.

A study indicated that one in four people have had to call emergency medical services for themselves or a loved one over the holidays.

Doctor Brook Eide, Emergency Medicine Specialist, has been practicing medicine for 15 years. Over the course of his career, he’s become very familiar with what brings people into harms over over the holidays.

“There’s certain things that we’re at higher risk for over the holidays,” Eide says.

He says one of the more obvious things is road related incidents, which make up a majority of hospital visits around this time, as more people are traveling to visit with family and friends.

“So,” Eide says, “I’d caution everyone to be very cautious on the roads. Take a little extra time. Leave a little early.”

Aside from traffic incidents, household injuries are also a liability, because Doctor Eide says people tend to be rushed which leads to errors and accidents.

“Pre-holiday preparation burns are a common thing. So, when you’re getting Christmas dinner ready, take a little extra time,” Eide says. “Don’t burn yourself.”

He says injuries often also occur related to gifts and presents. Like, lifting the heavy ones.

“Proper lifting. Protect you back,” Eide says, “because the holidays can be the start to a bad new year if you injure your back.”

Once those gifts are moved, it’s not a wrap for potential injuries just yet.

“Opening gifts,” Eide says, “opening packaging, be really careful with knives and blades, because we see lots of cuts and lacerations.”

He notes that a toy for a toddler could be a potential choking hazard, and that it’s even wise to be weary of presents for your furry friends.

“The dog gets a bone for Christmas,” Eide says, “and a small child goes for that bone... and the dog will bite.”

When you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit with festive décor, Dr. Eide says you’re not off the hook either.

“We see falls this time of year. So,” Eide says, “if you’re on a ladder -- if you’re hanging things up, have someone help you. Make sure your ladder’s stable, because those falls can be devastating and really ruin your holiday season.”

The holidays are meant to be a time for a family around a fire, not a hospital bed.

“We try extra hard to value their time. During the holiday’s we know that they’ve got family in town. That holiday seasons difficult on them psychologically,” Eide says, “so we try and be extra sensitive to that this time of year.”

