Cooking with Eric - Christmas Confetti Pasta

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s as easy as boiling water and sautéing.

Here’s a perfect dish for the holiday season - lots of color and flavor without all the fuss. And it’s quick to make so you can quickly feed your friends and family.

First, cook a pound of linguini according to package directions.

Meantime, in a skillet, heat 1/4 cup olive oil. In the oil, sauté a cup of chopped multi-colored bell peppers (green, red, yellow orange) and 1/2 cup chopped onion. Add 3 minced garlic cloves, a quarter teaspoon salt, a quarter teaspoon oregano and an eighth of a teaspoon red pepper flakes. Also add a dash or two of black pepper.

When vegetables are tender, add 1 to 2 pounds of cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp that have been thawed. Cook and stir 2 to 32 minutes until heated through. Drain linguini, toss with shrimp and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese before serving.

