Cooking Beef with Eric - Christmas Chili

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - So on those cold days around the holidays when everyone’s together watching football or just catching up on old time, a nice hot bowl of chili would be perfect. Easy and colorful, this recipe is sure to please this holiday season.

First, brown a pound and a half of ground round until no longer pink; drain excess grease. Add a minced white onion and a minced large bell pepper and sauté until vegetables are softened. Transfer the meat and vegetable mixture to a slow cooker.

Add 2 tablespoons of chili powder, 2 tablespoons of garlic powder and a teaspoon of basil. Also add 2 cans of Mexican style stewed tomatoes with juice, and 1 can of chili beans. Also stir in an 8 ounce can of beer and a tablespoon of black pepper.

Stir until well mixed, cover and cook on HIGH for 1 hour or LOW for 2 hours then serve with cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, if desired.

