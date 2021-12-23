Club for Boys Offering Last Minute Christmas Trees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Christmas is officially here, and if you’re still in the market for a Christmas tree, well we know just the place to go to still grab a tree this close to the holiday.

The Club for Boys just wrapped up their annual Christmas Tree fundraiser and had such an amazing turnout that they ended up ordering more trees just to meet the need. and currently, they have around 40 trees left over from the event that weren’t sold.

The Club doesn’t want to see these trees go to waste, so they’ve lined up the remaining Christmas trees outside the club and are allowing the public to stop by and grab them on a first come first serve basis.

They ask that people leave a donation for the tree if they can, but mainly just want to see them put to festive use.

Mark Kline, Assistant Executive Director, Club For Boys: “And so what’s left on our lot right now, people can come down and they can make a donation, whatever that is, and take a tree home and that’s going through Christmas of course. If they know if a family needs a tree, come pick one up for them because we would just rather have them be Christmas Trees. If they can’t give any donation, that’s fine too. Just come and grab a tree, again we’d rather see them become Christmas Trees at this point than mulch.”

Kline wants to thank the community and everyone who bought their Tree this year at the Club for Boys and says that club members are already eager for next year.

