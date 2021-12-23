Advertisement

Black Hills State University fills Spearfish pantry

BHSU sports fans feeding frenzy benefits food pantry
Black Hills State University fans donated cash and food to the Spearfish pantry. (photo...
Black Hills State University fans donated cash and food to the Spearfish pantry. (photo courtesy Black Hills State University)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Food Pantry received 812 pounds of food and $308 thanks to Black Hills State University Athletics.

Over the last weekend, BHSU sports fans donated the food and cash during the university’s men’s and women’s basketball games. The had free admission as long as they brought non-perishable food items to give to the pantry.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
Spearfish, S.D.
Spearfish meets with Congressman Johnson to discuss workforce problems
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg
Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them
Candy cane fans might have to pick a different candy this holiday season

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Christmas Confetti Pasta
Cooking with Eric - Christmas Confetti Pasta
The National Weather Service says the Rapid City area known as the "gap" will have poor air...
Dust in the wind will plague Rapid City
Coronavirus
South Dakota reports 428 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Storybook Island
Storybook Island seeing good numbers for Christmas lights display