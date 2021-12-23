Advertisement

Black Hills Community Bank, Pizza Ranch provide meals for needy families

The ‘12 Days of Pizza’ is an idea that film producer Sean Covell had after his sister, who’s a...
The ‘12 Days of Pizza’ is an idea that film producer Sean Covell had after his sister, who’s a teacher, said that some kids depend on the school system to be fed daily.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 2021 marks the sixth year that Pizza Ranch and Black Hills Community Bank have teamed up to provide meals for families in need during the holidays.

The ‘12 Days of Pizza’ is an idea that film producer Sean Covell had after his sister, who’s a teacher, said that some kids depend on the school system to be fed daily.

The partnership was formed to deliver food to those families during the winter break.

Since then, the program has expanded across the country wherever there’s a Pizza Ranch franchise.

Black Hills Community Bank president Jack Lynass said that the community’s spirit of giving is on full display with this program.

”Rapid City exemplifies the spirit of giving,” Lynass said. “It’s not just Black Hills Community Bank or Pizza Ranch, it’s all the businesses, it’s individuals, churches, everybody that does their share or more to make sure they find out who needs help and get food on those tables.”

Black Hills Community Bank was able to raise more than $21,000 and provide around 2,000 meals.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
State prison inmate placed on escape status
Military Matters
Dusty Johnson on the NDAA and how the US draft could see change
Spearfish, S.D.
Spearfish meets with Congressman Johnson to discuss workforce problems

Latest News

Holiday Donations
Tis’ the season of giving, “Rapid City is a really generous community.”
Christmas presents recovered during the investigations of vehicle burglaries were returned to...
Rapid City police save Christmas while finding stolen guns
A Christmas candy staple is flying off the shelf faster than factories can make them
Candy cane fans might have to pick a different candy this holiday season
pet
pets - VOD - clipped version