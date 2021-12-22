Advertisement

Warmer air continues to move in

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be relatively mild overnight as lows will fall into the 20s and 30s. Mostly clear skies are expected.

We continue to warm up Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny skies. The 50s will continue into Thursday and it will be breezy. Scattered clouds pass through the area Thursday before temperatures return to the 40s for Christmas Eve.

Temperatures are looking a tad cooler on Christmas, with highs in the 30s for many and some near 40°. After Christmas, the cold air really starts to settle in. Sunday won’t be too bad, with highs in the 20s and 30s, but Monday will have temperatures down into the teens to near 20° for a high. Tuesday will be in the teens for much of the area and Wednesday could struggle to even see double digits.

After the mild air leading into Christmas, temperatures will turn cold to end the year.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss South Dakota and her court: 3rd runner-up Miranda O’Bryan, 2nd runner-up Annie...
Miss South Dakota comments on the Miss America Pageant
State prison inmate placed on escape status
Firefighters from two states respond to multiple alarm structure fire
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is telling us tonight that fire crews from around the area,...
Fire breaks out at Sylvan Lake Lodge
RCPD
UPDATE-Suspect in custody after early morning shooting

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Midweek, Much Colder Just after Christmas
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Temperatures are getting warmer
Cold start, but milder temperatures during the middle of the week.
Cold, Wintry Today; Mild and Dry Midweek