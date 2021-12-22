Warm Thursday & windy, especially Thursday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear and it is a rather mild night. Lows will only fall into the 20s and 30s, compared to the teens - where we should be for this time of year. A few clouds will start to move in through the morning hours.

Scattered clouds continue for Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s for many, with others in the 40s. It will be windy through the day, but the highest gusts are expected to arrive Thursday evening and overnight.

A High Wind Watch is in place for Campbell County from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., along with the South Dakota foothills from Spearfish to Rapid City and Fairburn from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wind gusts to 70 mph or higher are likely. Now is the time to take down any light or loose Christmas decorations as the wind could blow them away. Wind damage and power outages are possible, while difficult driving is expected Thursday night.

Christmas Eve will have highs in the 40s for much of the area with light winds. A few snow showers could pass through Friday night into Christmas morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. Some models have a dusting at best for parts of the area, while one has an inch or two. Nothing significant expected. Best chance for accumulations if the happen will be in the hills and northwest South Dakota. Christmas Day will be near normal with highs in the 30s.

The final week of 2021 looks to be a cold one. Highs will be in the teens for much of the area by the middle of next week, with some spots struggling to see double digits. Lows will fall below zero some mornings. Hope Santa brings a nice new winter jacket!

