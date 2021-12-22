Tis’ the season of giving, “Rapid City is a really generous community.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Christmas only a few days away, what many consider the season of giving is nearing its peak.

Rapid City tends to show their generous nature through donations to places like the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Hope Center and Church Response.

“Rapid City is a really generous community,” says Lynda Mentele, Director of Corner Response.

“Because it’s Christmas,” says Deb, who’s donating to the cause.

“People are more aware of the needs,” says Mentele. “There’s a lot of talk about needs. People are just feeling kind of emotional and connected I think at Christmas time.”

“Toilet paper goes with you guys,” says Deb, handing some of her donated goods over to the Church Response team.

“People just tend to think more about giving,” syas Mentele. “About giving Christmas gifts, but also giving of themselves. The giving of food.”

Like Deb, who says, reaching into her car, “that has cookies on top!”

Mentele says, this year, they’ve been receiving a fair amount of food.

“That’s why we’ve got the scale,” says a man loading shopping carts and transporting them indoors, “we weigh everything that comes in.”

“We’re always looking for stuff,” adds Mentele, “but, we have a lot of people in Rapid City who are hungry. We see a lot of people who live on almost nothing, and people are made more aware of that at this time of year. We think more about feeding people and helping people.”

“We’re going to unload,” says Deb, as she unloads some boxes.

Although Church Response wasn’t originally intended for clothes donations, they accept them too, because Mentele says a lot of people bring things in, who “say they have more than they need.”

They’ll gather those things, put them in shopping carts and leave them out. Then, Mentele says, “let people go through it and help themselves and take whatever they need. That way they can pick out what they want and what fits. Seeing people be happy about finding something. Sometimes the clothes donations are new things around Christmas time, and finding something that they know will please somebody else, it really feels good to see that.”

“That’s all you’re going to get,” says Deb to a man loading a dolly all the way to the top.

However, Mentele says being a resource isn’t all it takes. Instead, she calls it a two way effort.

“Thanking the community for their generosity. It’s fantastic to see people care about other people.”

