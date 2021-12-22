Advertisement

Stevens athletes sign to play at top colleges

Strong group of Raiders ready to deliver at the next level
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Stevens’ Ben Goldy signed on the dotted line to play football for FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Hailey Uhre will compete in track and field at the division one level for the University of Wyoming. Madison Seebo and Megan Baloun are both headed to Chadron State.

