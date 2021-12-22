Advertisement

Mild Temperatures Expected Today and Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Exceptionally mild temperatures are expected today and Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northern plains. Highs will be in the 50s in many areas, which is 15 to 20 degrees above average. Gusty southwest winds can be expected Thursday, warming us up even more.

Cooler air arrives Friday into the Christmas weekend. And we’re monitoring a change in the weather pattern that may actually bring some light snow to our area Friday night and Christmas Day! Cross your fingers and hope it comes trues! Stay tuned!

Much colder air is still on track to invade the northern plains next week.

