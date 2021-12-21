Vietnam veterans honored in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - After soldiers returned home from the Vietnam War, some say they were met with mixed feelings from fellow Americans.

Representative Dusty Johnson believes the negative way the United States welcomed home the veterans is just one example of the country’s past flaws.

To make up for what he calls harsh treatment, several veterans were awarded Commemorative Lapel Pins to honor their time spent overseas serving the country.

“This is an opportunity for our country to make right by these men and women. So, I’m looking them in the eye, I’m telling them that a grateful nation thanks and honors them for their service, and I think you can tell how much it means to the people here,” said Johnson.

Johnson believes that there is still some disappointment and anger from the veterans surrounding their treatment post-deployment.

However, he said people have changed their perspective on acting service members and have come a long way with respecting and thanking them for their service.

