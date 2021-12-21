Temperatures are getting warmer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will increase through the night into the 20s and 30s. A few light snow showers move in from the north. Up to an inch of snow is possible in parts of northeast Wyoming, the northern Black Hills and northwest South Dakota. A few slippery spots on roads could be possible.

Tuesday will feature highs in the 30s and 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected. We’re even warmer on Wednesday with highs climbing into the 50s! Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours Wednesday and scattered cloud cover will linger into Thursday. Highs will remain in the 50s for Thursday, before falling back into the 40s for the holiday.

Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s for many and Christmas day will be in the low to mid 40s as well. After Christmas, temperatures are expected to tumble. Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30, while much of next week will have highs in the teens and 20s. Enjoy the warmth now, then bundle up later.

